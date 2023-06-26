USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival

U.S. Airmen from the Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard place the casket of U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest De Soto in a hearse during his dignified arrival at San Francisco International Airport June 29, 2023. De Soto was killed in 1969 when his plane crashed into a mountain ridge during the Vietnam War. His remains were discovered in 1995, but it took more than 20 years for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to recover, identify and return them to his family in the Bay Area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

