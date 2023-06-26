Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival [Image 7 of 9]

    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard carry the casket of U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest De Soto during his dignified arrival at San Francisco International Airport June 29, 2023. De Soto was killed in 1969 when his plane crashed into a mountain ridge during the Vietnam War. His remains were discovered in 1995, but it took more than 20 years for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to recover, identify and return them to his family in the Bay Area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 18:37
    Photo ID: 7891386
    VIRIN: 230629-F-UO290-1276
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival [Image 9 of 9], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival
    USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    MIA
    Vietnam War
    De Soto
    Dignified Arrival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT