USAF Col. Ernest De Soto Dignified Arrival

U.S. Air Force Maj. Shelby Yoakum, left, 60th Force Support Squadron operations officer, greets Joyce De Soto, widow of Col. Ernest De Soto, at San Francisco International Airport June 29, 2023. De Soto was killed in 1969 when his plane crashed into a mountain ridge during the Vietnam War. His remains were discovered in 1995, but it took more than 20 years for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to recover, identify and return them to his family in the Bay Area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

