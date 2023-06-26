A Paratrooper from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, demonstrates defensive positions during a leader professional development event focused on defensive operations on Fort Liberty, N.C., June 29, 2023. A variety of defensive and attack positions expand knowledge on how to defeat an enemy attack and develop conditions to transition to offensive operations. LPDs serve as a way to train and develop the Division’s proficiency during Joint Forcible Entry Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)

This work, 82nd Abn. Div. LPD on Defense Operations, by SPC Hannah Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.