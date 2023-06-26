Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Abn. Div. LPD on Defense Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    82nd Abn. Div. LPD on Defense Operations

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Paratrooper from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, demonstrates defensive positions during a leader professional development event focused on defensive operations on Fort Liberty, N.C., June 29, 2023. A variety of defensive and attack positions expand knowledge on how to defeat an enemy attack and develop conditions to transition to offensive operations. LPDs serve as a way to train and develop the Division’s proficiency during Joint Forcible Entry Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 11:22
    Photo ID: 7890118
    VIRIN: 230629-A-SQ097-6588
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    This work, 82nd Abn. Div. LPD on Defense Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hannah Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    LPD
    Airborne
    AATW
    Defense Operations
    Leader Professional Developement

