U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Mann, 86th Comptroller Squadron commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2023. The Airmen assigned to the 86th CPTS rendered their salute as a welcome to Mann as their new squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)
This work, 86th CPTS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
