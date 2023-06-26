U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Mann, 86th Comptroller Squadron commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2023. The Airmen assigned to the 86th CPTS rendered their salute as a welcome to Mann as their new squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 09:31 Photo ID: 7889942 VIRIN: 230628-F-GR961-1217 Resolution: 5423x3468 Size: 770.31 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th CPTS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.