86th CPTS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, passes a guidon to Maj. Joshua Mann, 86th Comptroller Squadron incoming commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2023. Prior to being stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Mann was an intermediate developmental education student at the 38th Student Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

