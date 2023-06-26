Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th CPTS welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 3]

    86th CPTS welcomes new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micah Neece, 86th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander, gives remarks during the 86th CPTS change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2023. Neece will be moving on to his next assignment as a financial management officer at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 09:31
    Photo ID: 7889940
    VIRIN: 230628-F-GR961-1144
    Resolution: 4956x3349
    Size: 400.61 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th CPTS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th CPTS welcomes new commander
    86th CPTS welcomes new commander
    86th CPTS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    86 CPTS
    86 WSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT