86th CPTS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micah Neece, 86th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander, gives remarks during the 86th CPTS change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2023. Neece will be moving on to his next assignment as a financial management officer at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

