V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration

Participants of a commemoration, salute during the playing of the Poland national athem June 28, 2023, at the 1956 Uprising Monument in Poznań, Poland commemorating the 1956 protests. The Poznań 1956 protests, also known as Poznań 1956 uprising or Poznań June (Poznański Czerwiec ), were the first of several massive protests of the Polish people against the communist dictatorial government of the People's Republic of Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jon Cortez)

