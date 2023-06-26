Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration [Image 6 of 8]

    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Karen Sampson 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior leadership from V Corps, U.S. Army Garrison Poland attend a ceremony June 28, 2023, at the 1956 Uprising Monument in Poznań, Poland commemorating the 1956 protests. The Poznań 1956 protests, also known as Poznań 1956 uprising or Poznań June (Poznański Czerwiec ), were the first of several massive protests of the Polish people against the communist dictatorial government of the People's Republic of Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 04:40
    Photo ID: 7889643
    VIRIN: 230628-A-QM174-1005
    Resolution: 2700x4050
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration
    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration
    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration
    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration
    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration
    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration
    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration
    V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    #EUCOM
    #STRONGERTOGETHER
    #WEARENATO
    #VICTORYCORPS
    #ITWILLBEDONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT