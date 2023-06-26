Two original members of the 1956 uprising embrace June 28, 2023, during the 1956 Uprising commemoration at the 1956 Uprising Monument in Poznań, Poland. The Poznań 1956 protests, also known as Poznań 1956 uprising or Poznań June (Poznański Czerwiec ), were the first of several massive protests of the Polish people against the communist dictatorial government of the People's Republic of Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 04:58 Photo ID: 7889642 VIRIN: 230628-A-QM174-1008 Resolution: 2582x1903 Size: 1.79 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V Corps, USAG Poland attend 1956 Uprising Commemoration [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.