188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability

Col. William Shoemate II, the 188th IN BDE commander, discusses the importance of the eXportable Combat Training Capability with the senior leaders of the 30th Armor Brigade Combat Team during the final after-action review on Fort Stewart June 28, 2023.

