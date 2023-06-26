Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability [Image 1 of 4]

    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team received coins and certificates of appreciation for being labeled "heroes of the battle," during the eXportable Combat Training Capability on Fort Stewart June 28, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:58
    Photo ID: 7889162
    VIRIN: 230628-A-XO066-2027
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability
    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability
    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability
    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Soldiers
    #30thABCT
    #CertificateOfAppreciation
    #188thINBDE
    #ReadyForBattle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT