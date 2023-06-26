Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability [Image 3 of 4]

    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Col. William Shoemate II, the 188th IN BDE commander, asks questions to the senior leaders of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team about their challenges within the eXportable Combat Training Capability during the final after-action review on Fort Stewart June 28, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:58
    Photo ID: 7889164
    VIRIN: 230628-A-XO066-2052
    Resolution: 4784x3648
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability
    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability
    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability
    188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #XCTC
    #30thABCT
    #188thINBDE
    #ReadyBrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT