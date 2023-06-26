Col. William Shoemate II, the 188th IN BDE commander, asks questions to the senior leaders of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team about their challenges within the eXportable Combat Training Capability during the final after-action review on Fort Stewart June 28, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:58 Photo ID: 7889164 VIRIN: 230628-A-XO066-2052 Resolution: 4784x3648 Size: 1.58 MB Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 188th Infantry Brigade final AAR with 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team for the eXportable Combat Training Capability [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.