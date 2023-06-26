COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts House Armed Services Committee Members

SINGAPORE (June 26, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), welcomes a group of professional staff members (PSM) from the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) to the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC). During the visit, Melson discussed logistics and sustainment in the maritime domain, and personnel readiness for Sailors rotationally-based in Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

