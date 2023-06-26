Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts House Armed Services Committee Members [Image 3 of 4]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts House Armed Services Committee Members

    SINGAPORE

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (June 26, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), gives a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) to professional staff members (PSM) from the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) during their visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). During the visit, Melson discussed logistics and sustainment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts House Armed Services Committee Members
    Singapore
    US Navy
    HASC
    COMLOG WESTPAC

