COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts House Armed Services Committee Members

SINGAPORE (June 26, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), gives a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) to professional staff members (PSM) from the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) during their visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). During the visit, Melson discussed logistics and sustainment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

