COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts House Armed Services Committee Members

SINGAPORE (June 26, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), hosts professional staff members (PSM) from the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) in his conference room at the Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

