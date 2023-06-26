Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Volunteer for Typhoon Recovery [Image 20 of 20]

    Sailors Volunteer for Typhoon Recovery

    GUAM

    06.25.2023

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN-MAINA, Guam (June 26, 2023) – Volunteers from the U.S. Navy and the Singapore Armed Forces post in front of debris collected during a volunteer beach cleanup event.

    Naval community outreach projects help to connect service members with the communities they serve. After Typhoon Mawar hit Guam in May 2023, more than 200 forward-deployed Sailors volunteered for community outreach projects to assist with typhoon recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Preston L. Jarrett/Released)

    Guam
    Recovery
    USS Manchester
    Mawar

