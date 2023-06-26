ASAN-MAINA, Guam (June 26, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Dylan Bender, assigned to Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), moves debris during a volunteer beach cleanup.
Naval community outreach projects help to connect service members with the communities they serve. After Typhoon Mawar hit Guam in May 2023, more than 200 forward-deployed Sailors volunteered for community outreach projects to assist with typhoon recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Preston L. Jarrett/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 19:29
|Photo ID:
|7886684
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-FC991-1138
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Volunteer for Typhoon Recovery [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT