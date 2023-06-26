Sailors Volunteer for Typhoon Recovery

ASAN-MAINA, Guam (June 26, 2023) – Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas (left), assigned to Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), and Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert 4 Shawn Tan pick up debris during a volunteer beach cleanup.



Naval community outreach projects help to connect service members with the communities they serve. After Typhoon Mawar hit Guam in May 2023, more than 200 forward-deployed U.S. Navy Sailors volunteered for community outreach projects to assist with typhoon recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Preston L. Jarrett/Released)

