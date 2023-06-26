Sound Attention

Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps perform during a Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 27, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Mrs. Dee Reardon, Assistant Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics, and the guest of honor was the Honorable William L. LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquistion and Sustainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee)

