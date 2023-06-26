Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sound Attention [Image 5 of 16]

    Sound Attention

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps perform during a Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 27, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Mrs. Dee Reardon, Assistant Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics, and the guest of honor was the Honorable William L. LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquistion and Sustainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 17:42
    Photo ID: 7886591
    VIRIN: 230627-M-UM973-1069
    Resolution: 6221x3910
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    8th & I
    MBW

