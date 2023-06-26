Marines with the Official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard stand at the position of attention during a Tuesday Sunsent Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 26, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Mrs. Dee Reardon, Assistant Deputy Commandant Installation and Logistics, and the guest of honor was the Honorable William L. LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquistion and Sustainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 17:42 Photo ID: 7886597 VIRIN: 230627-M-KC226-1129 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 25.22 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sound Attention [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.