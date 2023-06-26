Airman assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron collect paperwork to outprocess for an exercise. The PDF line ensures Airmen are equipped with proper documentation and essentials prior to deployments and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:04 Photo ID: 7885433 VIRIN: 230627-F-XJ149-1846 Resolution: 7023x5149 Size: 5.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.