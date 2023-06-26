Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ahsoak, 321st Contingency Response Squadron air traffic control element chief, left, outprocesses with Senior Airman Pray Thompson, 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply technician, right, for an exercise. The PDF line ensures Airmen are equipped with proper documentation and essentials prior to deployments and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:04 Photo ID: 7885432 VIRIN: 230627-F-XJ149-1746 Resolution: 5777x5247 Size: 4.58 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.