Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ahsoak, 321st Contingency Response Squadron air traffic control element chief, left, outprocesses with Senior Airman Pray Thompson, 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply technician, right, for an exercise. The PDF line ensures Airmen are equipped with proper documentation and essentials prior to deployments and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:04
    Photo ID: 7885432
    VIRIN: 230627-F-XJ149-1746
    Resolution: 5777x5247
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise
    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise
    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise
    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    621 CRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT