Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise

Airman assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron collect paperwork to outprocess for an exercise. The PDF line ensures Airmen are equipped with proper documentation and essentials prior to deployments and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

