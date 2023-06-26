Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airman assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron collect paperwork to outprocess for an exercise. The PDF line ensures Airmen are equipped with proper documentation and essentials prior to deployments and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:04
    Photo ID: 7885431
    VIRIN: 230627-F-XJ149-1001
    Resolution: 7810x5178
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise
    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise
    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise
    Devil Raiders outprocess for exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    621 CRW
    PDF line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT