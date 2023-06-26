Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Command Surgeon conducts Key Leadership Engagement with the Head of French Health Services [Image 3 of 3]

    USAREUR-AF Command Surgeon conducts Key Leadership Engagement with the Head of French Health Services

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.27.2023

    Photo by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Vice-Admiral Erik Czerniak, Head of the Operations Division; US Army Colonel Ross A. Witters, US Army Europe and Africa Command Surgeon; and Col Paul E Carsen, Commanding Officer of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center, visit Landstuhl Regional Medical Center on June 27, 2023. The visit aims to refresh the enduring interoperable capability between U.S. and French [medical] forces and engage in discussions on mutual areas of interest.

    TAGS

    International
    Multinational
    France
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

