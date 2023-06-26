Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Command Surgeon conducts Key Leadership Engagement with the Head of French Health Services [Image 2 of 3]

    USAREUR-AF Command Surgeon conducts Key Leadership Engagement with the Head of French Health Services

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.27.2023

    Photo by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Col Andrew L Landers, Commanding Officer of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany; Vice-Admiral Erik Czerniak, Head of the Operations Division; US Army Colonel Ross A. Witters, US Army Europe and Africa Command Surgeon; and COL Vincent Bacquey, Chief of the Operations Center, tour Landstuhl Regional Medical Center on June 27, 2023. The purpose of the visit is for the Head of French Health Services HQ to refresh the enduring interoperable capability between U.S. and French [medical] forces and discuss mutual areas of interest.

