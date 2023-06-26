USAREUR-AF Command Surgeon conducts Key Leadership Engagement with the Head of French Health Services

Col Andrew L Landers, Commanding Officer of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany; Vice-Admiral Erik Czerniak, Head of the Operations Division; US Army Colonel Ross A. Witters, US Army Europe and Africa Command Surgeon; and COL Vincent Bacquey, Chief of the Operations Center, tour Landstuhl Regional Medical Center on June 27, 2023. The purpose of the visit is for the Head of French Health Services HQ to refresh the enduring interoperable capability between U.S. and French [medical] forces and discuss mutual areas of interest.

