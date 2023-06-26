Vice-Admiral Erik Czerniak, Head of the Operations Division; COL Vincent BACQUEY, Chief of the Operations Center; and Col Andrew L Landers, Commanding Officer of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, tour LRMC on June 27, 2023. The purpose of the visit is to refresh the enduring interoperable capability between U.S. and French [medical] forces and engage in discussions on mutual areas of interest.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 06:25 Photo ID: 7885205 VIRIN: 230627-A-GW628-7581 Resolution: 2510x2156 Size: 769.33 KB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAREUR-AF Command Surgeon conducts Key Leadership Engagement with the Head of French Health Services [Image 3 of 3], by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.