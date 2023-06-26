230616-N-HM576-1224 POHANG, Republic of Korea (June 16, 2023) Capt. Will Toraason, commander, Task Force 72, and the commander of Republic of Korea Naval Air Command, Rear Adm. Kim, Seong Hak, sign a Letter of Agreement during the Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting (MPACM), June 16. MPACM is a semi-annual meeting between the two countries’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces to plan operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 01:28 Photo ID: 7885067 VIRIN: 230616-N-HM576-1224 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 634.5 KB Location: POHANG, 47, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-26 Attends 53rd MPACM, Marks 70 Years of U.S.-Korea Alliance [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aubrey Stueven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.