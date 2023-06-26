VP-26 Attends 53rd MPACM, Marks 70 Years of U.S.-Korea Alliance

230616-N-HM576-1274 POHANG, Republic of Korea (June 16, 2023) Sailors from Task Force 72, Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, and Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 pose for a photo with Republic of Korea Navy Sailors after the Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting (MPACM), June 16. MPACM is a semi-annual meeting between the two countries’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces to plan operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

