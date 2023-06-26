Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-26 Attends 53rd MPACM, Marks 70 Years of U.S.-Korea Alliance [Image 7 of 8]

    VP-26 Attends 53rd MPACM, Marks 70 Years of U.S.-Korea Alliance

    POHANG, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    230616-N-HM576-1274 POHANG, Republic of Korea (June 16, 2023) Sailors from Task Force 72, Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, and Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 pose for a photo with Republic of Korea Navy Sailors after the Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting (MPACM), June 16. MPACM is a semi-annual meeting between the two countries’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces to plan operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 01:28
    Location: POHANG, 47, KR 
    This work, VP-26 Attends 53rd MPACM, Marks 70 Years of U.S.-Korea Alliance [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Aubrey Stueven, identified by DVIDS

    VP-26 Attends 53rd MPACM, Marks 70 Years of U.S.-Korea Alliance

    P-3C Orion
    ROK
    Pohang
    P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26

