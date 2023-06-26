VP-26 Attends 53rd MPACM, Marks 70 Years of U.S.-Korea Alliance

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven | 230616-N-HM576-1224 POHANG, Republic of Korea (June 16, 2023) Capt. Will Toraason,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven | 230616-N-HM576-1224 POHANG, Republic of Korea (June 16, 2023) Capt. Will Toraason, commander, Task Force 72, and the commander of Republic of Korea Naval Air Command, Rear Adm. Kim, Seong Hak, sign a Letter of Agreement during the Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting (MPACM), June 16. MPACM is a semi-annual meeting between the two countries’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces to plan operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven) see less | View Image Page

POHANG, Republic of Korea – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 and their sister squadron, the “War Eagles” of VP-16, participated in the 53rd Republic of Korea (ROK) U.S. Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting (MPACM). The meeting marks 70 years of the ROK-U.S. alliance and took place in Pohang, ROK on June 14-16.



MPACM is a semi-annual meeting between the two countries’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance (MPRA) forces to plan operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.





“The conference was a meaningful opportunity for us to discuss the ROK-U.S. MPRA operating procedures and enhance our interoperability,” Kim said. “We will further develop anti-submarine warfare performance with practical and realistic combined exercise and strengthen the relationship between our two nations in the future.”

Trident service members accompanied Capt. Will Toraason, commander, Task Force 72, as he discussed past events and coordinated future goals and expectations with the commander of ROK Naval Air Command, Rear Adm. Kim, Seong Hak.



During their time in Pohang, the “Tridents” participated in a link exercise, set up a P-8A Poseidon static display, and strengthened ties with the local community by visiting temples and conducting a beach cleanup.



The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward-deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.