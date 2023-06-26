Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-174 Conducts Command Post Exercise [Image 16 of 24]

    MWSS-174 Conducts Command Post Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a Command Post Exercise (CPX), June 22, 2023, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. The purpose of the CPX was to display command and control capabilities, rehearse information processing, and communicate decision points to the commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 00:42
    Photo ID: 7884988
    VIRIN: 230622-M-PO052-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.64 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    This work, MWSS-174 Conducts Command Post Exercise [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

