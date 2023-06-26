MWSS-174 Conducts Command Post Exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a Command Post Exercise (CPX), June 22, 2023, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. The purpose of the CPX was to display command and control capabilities, rehearse information processing, and communicate decision points to the commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

