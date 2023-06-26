230627-N-CF580-1078
ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2023) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Victor Serratossegura clean the inside the barre of the MK 38-25mm machine gun system aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), June 27, 2023. Wasp is Underway conducting basic phase inspections and assessments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Moser)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 21:10
|Photo ID:
|7884907
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-CF580-1078
|Resolution:
|2579x3527
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining an MK 38-25mm Machine Gun [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT