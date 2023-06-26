Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining an MK 38-25mm Machine Gun [Image 2 of 5]

    Maintaining an MK 38-25mm Machine Gun

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Moser 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230627-N-CF580-1046
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ryan McCarthy removes rust from the MK 38-25mm machine gun system aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), June 27, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting basic phase inspections and assessments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric A. Moser)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 21:10
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
