Maintaining an MK 38-25mm Machine Gun

230627-N-CF580-1064
ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Zackary Lehman and Gunners Mate 3rd Class Dakota Edmondson clean inside the barrel of the MK 38-25mm machine gun system aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), Jun 27, 2023. Wasp is Underway conducting basic phase inspections and assessments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Moser)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 21:10
|Photo ID:
|7884906
|VIRIN:
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
