Luke soars during IP War Day

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Gimenez, 161st Air Refueling Wing boom operator, reviews his preflight checklist, June 23, 2023, at Goldwater ANG Base, Arizona. Gimenez is a boom operator for the KC-135 Stratotanker which has provided the Air Force with air refueling capabilities for over 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|06.23.2023
|06.27.2023 19:09
|7884779
|230623-F-CQ970-1100
|10731x8048
|4.01 MB
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|0
|0
