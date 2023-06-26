U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katelyn Jackson, 56th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, photographs KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew, June 23, 2023, at Goldwater ANG Base, Arizona. Public affairs provides insight of the Air Force’s mission and the stories of the Airmen behind the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 19:10
|Photo ID:
|7884778
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-CQ970-1269
|Resolution:
|10731x8048
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke soars during IP War Day [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT