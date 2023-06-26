Luke soars during IP War Day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katelyn Jackson, 56th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, photographs KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew, June 23, 2023, at Goldwater ANG Base, Arizona. Public affairs provides insight of the Air Force’s mission and the stories of the Airmen behind the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

Date Taken: 06.23.2023
Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US