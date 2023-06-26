Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke soars during IP War Day

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. David Sproul, 161st Air Refueling Wing instructor pilot, conducts preflight procedures, June 23, 2023, at Goldwater ANG Base, Arizona. The 161st Air Refueling Wing is the primary provider of air refueling support in the southwestern United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Luke Air Force base
    KC-135
    military
    AETC
    Large Force Exercise
    IP War Day

