    From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed [Image 2 of 3]

    From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Christian Maynor, an Acelution contract carpenter, checks his work after replacing the Lee Boulevard street sign with the Victory Boulevard sign at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 26, 2023. A congressional mandate requiring all names that “commemorate the Confederate States of America, or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America” be renamed by the end of year prompted the change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    This work, From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    street renaming
    name change
    Eustis
    JBLE
    Congressional mandate
    Confederate officer

