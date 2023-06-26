Christian Maynor, an Acelution contract carpenter, checks his work after replacing the Lee Boulevard street sign with the Victory Boulevard sign at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 26, 2023. A congressional mandate requiring all names that “commemorate the Confederate States of America, or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America” be renamed by the end of year prompted the change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:30 Photo ID: 7883577 VIRIN: 230626-F-ZJ963-1016 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.62 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.