Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed [Image 1 of 3]

    From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Christian Maynor, an Acelution contract carpenter, replaces the Lee Boulevard street sign with the Victory Boulevard sign at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 26, 2023. Previously named Lee Boulevard after Gen. Robert E. Lee, the street received a new moniker after nearly 61 years of tribute to the Confederate officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:30
    Photo ID: 7883576
    VIRIN: 230626-F-ZJ963-1011
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed
    From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed
    From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    street renaming
    name change
    Eustis
    JBLE
    Congressional mandate
    Confederate officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT