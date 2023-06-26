Christian Maynor, an Acelution contract carpenter, replaces the Lee Boulevard street sign with the Victory Boulevard sign at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 26, 2023. Previously named Lee Boulevard after Gen. Robert E. Lee, the street received a new moniker after nearly 61 years of tribute to the Confederate officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:30 Photo ID: 7883576 VIRIN: 230626-F-ZJ963-1011 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 1.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Lee to Victory: Eustis street gets renamed [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.