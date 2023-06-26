(Left) Staff Sgt. Ronald Smith, 75th Security Forces Squadron, demonstrates a virtual reality training simulator during 75th SFS Spouses Day June 15, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This event was held to give family guests a closer look into how the squadron operates on a day-to-day basis and is aimed at further developing a sense of inclusion among the spouses and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:24 Photo ID: 7883552 VIRIN: 230615-F-LS255-1020 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 589.12 KB Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th Security Forces Squadron Spouse's Day [Image 5 of 5], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.