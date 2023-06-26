Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Security Forces Squadron Spouse's Day [Image 4 of 5]

    75th Security Forces Squadron Spouse's Day

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    (At left) Staff Sgt. Ian Hemmerling, and Senior Airman Zack College, both 75th Security Forces Squadron, demonstrate a suspect control device during 75th SFS Spouses Day June 15, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This event was held to give family guests a closer look into how the squadron operates on a day-to-day basis and is aimed at further developing a sense of inclusion among the spouses and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 7883551
    VIRIN: 230615-F-LS255-1019
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Hill AFB
    Utah
    AFMC
    75th Security Forces Squadron

