    75th Security Forces Squadron Spouse's Day

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Story by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 75th Security Forces Squadron held a Spouse’s Day for the spouses of its squadron’s Defenders.

    The June 15 event gave spouses a closer look how the squadron operations on a day-to-day basis and aimed further develop a sense of inclusion among the spouses and their families.

    The visit included a squadron tour, weapons display and firing, virtual reality experience, and military working dog demonstration.

