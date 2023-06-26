75th Security Forces Squadron Spouse's Day

Photo By Todd Cromar | Senior Airman Andrew Jackson, 75th Security Forces Squadron, describes a weapon to...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Senior Airman Andrew Jackson, 75th Security Forces Squadron, describes a weapon to family members during 75th SFS Spouses Day June 15, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This event was held to give family guests a closer look into how the squadron operates on a day-to-day basis and is aimed at further developing a sense of inclusion among the spouses and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 75th Security Forces Squadron held a Spouse’s Day for the spouses of its squadron’s Defenders.



The June 15 event gave spouses a closer look how the squadron operations on a day-to-day basis and aimed further develop a sense of inclusion among the spouses and their families.



The visit included a squadron tour, weapons display and firing, virtual reality experience, and military working dog demonstration.