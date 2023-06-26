HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 75th Security Forces Squadron held a Spouse’s Day for the spouses of its squadron’s Defenders.
The June 15 event gave spouses a closer look how the squadron operations on a day-to-day basis and aimed further develop a sense of inclusion among the spouses and their families.
The visit included a squadron tour, weapons display and firing, virtual reality experience, and military working dog demonstration.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 11:24
|Story ID:
|448077
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th Security Forces Squadron Spouse's Day, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS
