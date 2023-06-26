Team PSAB holds joint NCO induction ceremony

Army Sgt. Martin Cadena returns to formation after receiving a certificate of induction into the corps of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO), during a joint NCO induction ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2023. During the ceremony U.S. service members were recommended for induction by unit level sponsors, followed by a recitation of the NCO creed. The NCO induction ceremony is a personal and professional milestone meant to celebrate a service members accomplishments, and mark their transition into the NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

