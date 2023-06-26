Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB holds joint NCO induction ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Team PSAB holds joint NCO induction ceremony

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Command Sgt. Major. Raymond Jurjens, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Regiment, presents Army Sgt. Justin Abraham with a certificate of induction into the corp of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) during a joint NCO induction ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2023. During the ceremony U.S. service members were recommended for induction by unit level sponsors, followed by a recitation of the NCO creed. The NCO induction ceremony is a personal and professional milestone meant to celebrate a service members accomplishments, and mark their transition into the NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

