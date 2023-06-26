Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB holds joint NCO induction ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Team PSAB holds joint NCO induction ceremony

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen and Soldiers stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base recite the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) creed during a joint NCO induction ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2023. During the ceremony U.S. service members were recommended for induction by unit level sponsors, followed by a recitation of the NCO creed. The NCO induction ceremony is a personal and professional milestone meant to celebrate a service members accomplishments, and mark their transition into the NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 04:57
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team PSAB holds joint NCO induction ceremony, by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    deployed
    NCO
    non commissioned officer
    NCO induction
    Joint nco induction

