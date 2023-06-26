U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Wesley A. Tucker, the new commanding officer of 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gives a speech during the 3rd Intel Bn., III MIG, change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 01:42 Photo ID: 7882683 VIRIN: 230623-M-CI305-1150 Resolution: 7863x5245 Size: 42.01 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.