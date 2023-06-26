U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Allan S. Chiu, left, the outgoing commanding officer of 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Lt. Col. Wesley A. Tucker, the incoming commanding officer of 3rd Intel Bn., III MIG, sit with their families during a change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 01:42 Photo ID: 7882682 VIRIN: 230623-M-CI305-1086 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 38.32 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.